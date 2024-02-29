Feb 29, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Bojana Flint Flint - Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - Head of IR



Hello, everyone. I'm Bojana Flint from Polestar Investor Relations. Thank you for joining Polestar's business and outlook update call. Joining me today are Thomas Ingenlath, our CEO; and Per Ansgar, our CFO.



Before handing over the call to Thomas, I would like to remind participants that some of our comments today will be considered forward-looking statements under US federal securities laws and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause Polestar's actual results to differ materially from what we have been communicated. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding the future financial performance of the company, production and delivery volumes, near-term outlook and medium-term targets, fundraising and funding requirements, macroeconomic and industry trends, company initiatives, and other future events.



Forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today, and Polestar undertakes no obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements.