Q4 2023 GeoVax Labs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to the GeoVax's fourth-quarter 2023 corporate update call. My name is Desiree, and I will facilitate today's call. With me are David Dodd, Chairman and CEO; Mark Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Mark Newman, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Kelly McKee, Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. John Sharkey, Vice President, Business Development. (Operator instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I am turning the call over to Max Gadicke of Stern IR.



Max Gadicke - Stern Investor Relation, Inc. - IR



Thank you. Please note the following. Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including weather, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its product candidates