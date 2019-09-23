Sep 23, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone for dialing in today. Earlier this morning, Ovid issued a press release providing an overview of initial data from the ENDYMION open-label extension trial of soticlestat in patients with rare epilepsies. This press release can be found on our website at www.ovidrx.com. Please note that we will have webcast slides to accompany this call. For those dialing in, it may be helpful to go to the Investor's page of our website and access the webcast player, if you haven't done so already. A PDF of the webcast slides are also available on our website.



Joining me on the call this morning are Dr. Jeremy Levin, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Amit Rakhit, our