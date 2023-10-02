Oct 02, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Jeremy Max Levin - Ovid Therapeutics Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman



Hello, everybody. Thank you for joining us today. This is our, hopefully, very enjoyable R&D Day, looking forward to lots of questions from you. We are -- as you can see, my colleagues and myself embarked an incredibly important era. It's the area of neuroscience. It's an area which will change fundamentally. It's an era that I hope many of you analysts will be paying attention to and drive your focus too. Before I launch into our program, I want to just take note of the fact we are a public company and being a public company, we will be making forward-looking statements. So please take note of this.



Our focus is epilepsy and seizure-related disorders. And I'm going to show you in this talk today that we are participating in unlocking part of that revolution. It's in front of you. We're a part of it. But what's crucial is that it's about what we are focused on is the portion that's focused on small molecules. That's important. And the reason why it's important is because you have a number of very critical events that