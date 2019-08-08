Q2 2019 Berry Petroleum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Todd Crabtree - Berry Petroleum Corporation - Manager of IR



Thank you, Howard, and welcome to everyone.



Speaking this morning will be Trem Smith, Board Chair, CEO and President; Gary Grove, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President; and Cary Baetz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.



Trem will review activities and highlights from the quarter. Gary, then Cary will discuss our key operational and financial results. Trem will then make a few concluding remarks.



As a reminder, today's call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause