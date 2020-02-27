Q4 2019 Berry Petroleum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Todd Crabtree - Berry Corporation - Manager of IR



Thank you for joining us on this teleconference to discuss Berry's fourth quarter and full year 2019 results.



Yesterday afternoon, Berry issued an earnings release with these results. Speaking this morning will be Trem Smith, Board Chair and CEO; Gary Grove, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President; and Cary Baetz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President. Trem will review highlights from the fourth quarter and full year 2019 and also discuss some important strategic initiatives that are in the works. Gary and then Cary will discuss our key operational and financial results.