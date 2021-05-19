Berry Corporation (Bry) Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Arthur T. Smith - Berry Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning. It is now 8:00 Pacific Time on May 19, 2021. I would like to call the Berry Corporation 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to order. I'm Trem Smith, Chair of Berry's Board of Directors and the company's Chief Executive Officer. Welcome, and thank you for joining us.



Dani Hunter, the company's Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will act as secretary of this meeting, and she has also been appointed to act as inspector of the election. Dani has signed the oath of office of inspector of election, which will be filed with the company's records of this meeting. Also joining us today are the other members of the Board, including Lead Independent Director, Anne Mariucci; Berry's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Cary Baetz.



I would like to welcome Ryan Hall of KPMG, Berry's independent audit firm. He will be available to answer questions from stockholders.



I will now briefly cover a few formalities. We have posted online an agenda as well as rules of