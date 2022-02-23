Feb 23, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Berry Corporation's Q4 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Todd Crabtree, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Todd Crabtree - Berry Corporation - Manager of IR
Thank you, Dennis, and welcome to everyone. Thank you for joining us for Berry's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Teleconference. Yesterday afternoon, Berry issued an earnings release highlighting full year 2021 and fourth quarter results. Speaking this morning will be Trem Smith, Chairman and CEO; Fernando Araujo, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President; and Cary Baetz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.
Before we begin, I want to call your attention to the safe harbor language found in our earnings release. The earnings release and today's discussion contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the
Q4 2021 Berry Corporation (Bry) Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...