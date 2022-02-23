Q4 2021 Berry Corporation (Bry) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Todd Crabtree - Berry Corporation - Manager of IR



Thank you, Dennis, and welcome to everyone. Thank you for joining us for Berry's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Teleconference. Yesterday afternoon, Berry issued an earnings release highlighting full year 2021 and fourth quarter results. Speaking this morning will be Trem Smith, Chairman and CEO; Fernando Araujo, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President; and Cary Baetz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.



Before we begin, I want to call your attention to the safe harbor language found in our earnings release. The earnings release and today's discussion contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the