Q1 2022 Berry Corporation (Bry) Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Todd Crabtree - Berry Corporation - Manager of IR



Thank you, Renz, and welcome to everyone. Thank you for joining us for Berry's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Teleconference. Earlier today, Berry issued an earnings release highlighting first quarter results. Speaking this morning will be Trem Smith, Board Chair and CEO; Fernando Araujo, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President; and Cary Baetz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.



Before we begin, I want to call your attention to the safe harbor language found in our earnings release. The release and today's discussion contain certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities