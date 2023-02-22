Q4 2022 Berry Corporation (Bry) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Berry Corporation Quarter 4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Todd Crabtree with Investor Relations. Todd, please go ahead.



Todd Crabtree - Berry Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, Amber, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Berry's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Teleconference. Earlier today, Berry issued an earnings release highlighting full year 2022 and fourth quarter results. Speaking this morning will be Fernando Araujo, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Helm, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to call your attention to the safe harbor language found in our earnings release that was issued this morning. The release and today's discussion contain certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal security laws. These statements are subject to