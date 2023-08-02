Q2 2023 Berry Corporation (Bry) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for joining us. Welcome to the Berry Corporation Q2 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Todd Crabtree, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Todd Crabtree - Berry Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, Jerald, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Berry's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Teleconference. Earlier today, Berry issued an earnings release highlighting 2023 second quarter results. Speaking this morning will be Fernando Araujo, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Helm, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to call your attention to the safe harbor language found in our earnings release that was issued this morning. This release and today's discussion contain certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause