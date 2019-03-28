Mar 28, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 28, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* LI Peng

Legend Holdings Corporation - SVP

* Linan Zhu

Legend Holdings Corporation - Chief Executive, President & Executive Director

* Min Ning

Legend Holdings Corporation - Senior VP, CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director



Unidentified Company Representative



Dear investors and analysts in Hong Kong, my name is [Cheng Sun]. It's a great honor to welcome you here in our annual results presentation on behalf of Legend Holdings. First, please allow me to present today's management. Mr. Zhu Linan, Executive Director and President of Legend Holdings; Mr. Ning Min, Executive Director and Senior Vice President and CFO; Mr. LI Peng, Senior Vice President.



Today's presentation will be break down into 2 sections. First will be the presentation of the 2018 annual results and also our key strategies and business in the future. And second will be the financials of the company, given by Mr.