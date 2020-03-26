Full Year 2019 Legend Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Dear investors, my name is [Cheng Sun]. Good afternoon. It gives me great pleasure, on behalf of Legend Holdings, to welcome you to attend the 2019 annual results presentation. Due to the COVID-19, we have to take the webcast to communicate with you. Thank you very much for your long-term interest and support.



We expected to have more face-to-face offline communications with you. Before this presentation, please allow me to introduce to you the representatives of the management. Mr. Ning Min, Chairman of -- Chairman and Executive Director of Legend Holdings; Mr. Li Peng, Executive Director and CEO; Ms. Yang Qiuyan, Head of Finance; Mr. Wang Wei, Board Secretary.



Today, we have 2 sessions for this presentation. First, Chairman Ning Min will give us an opening remark, and then we will give the floor to CEO to elaborate on the business review and outlook. And then Ms. Yang Qiuyan will brief you on the financials. And second session, we have the Q&A session. And after online, we also have the Q&A online, and you can also communicate with us after the