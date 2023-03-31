Mar 31, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Min Ning
Legend Holdings Corporation - Party Secretary & Chairman of the Board
* Peng Li
Legend Holdings Corporation - CEO
* Qiuyan Yang
Legend Holdings Corporation - Assistant President and Head of Finance
=====================
Operator
Cheers. Good afternoon. I'm [Ja Huits]. It is my great honor to represent Legend Holdings to welcome you to today's 2022 annual results conference. Thank you very much for your continued support and attention to Legend Holdings.
Before we begin our conference, please allow me to first introduce the management representatives of the company who are present today. They are Mr. Ning Min, Chairman and Executive Director of Legend Holdings; Mr. Li Peng, Executive Director and CEO; Ms. Yang Qiuyan, Assistant President and Head of Finance; Mr. Wang Wei, Assistant President and Secretary of the Board.
Today's conference is mainly divided into two parts.
Full Year 2022 Legend Holdings Corp Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...