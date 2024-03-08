Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Reports Decline in Q4 Earnings Amid Operational Challenges

Revenue Dips as Company Navigates Divestitures and Commodity Price Headwinds

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $652.0 million in Q4 2023, down 2.7% from $670.4 million in Q4 2022.
  • Net Income: Decreased to $14.9 million in Q4 2023 from $31.8 million in Q4 2022.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Dropped to $0.16 in Q4 2023 from $0.35 in Q4 2022.
  • Adjusted Income from Operations: Fell to $84.5 million in Q4 2023 from $90.6 million in Q4 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved to $112.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, up from $68.0 million in 2022.
  • Cost Savings: Anticipated over $35 million in cost savings in 2024 from workforce management actions.
  • Acquisitions: Acquired a U.S. regulated waste tuck-in business in January 2024.
Article's Main Image

Stericycle Inc (SRCL, Financial), the leading provider of medical waste disposal and data destruction services, released its 8-K filing on February 28, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue and net income compared to the same period in the previous year, attributing the decline primarily to divestitures and lower commodity indexed revenues.

1763497276799610880.png

Financial Performance Overview

The company's revenue for the fourth quarter stood at $652.0 million, a 2.7% decrease from $670.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decline was largely due to divestitures amounting to $28.6 million, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange rates contributing $5.0 million. Organic revenues saw a modest growth of $5.2 million.

Net income for the quarter was reported at $14.9 million, or $0.16 diluted earnings per share, a significant drop from $31.8 million, or $0.35 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted income from operations also decreased to $84.5 million from $90.6 million in the prior year's quarter.

Despite these challenges, Stericycle experienced a silver lining with its free cash flow, which increased to $112.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, up from $68.0 million in 2022. This improvement was primarily driven by higher cash flow from operations and lower settlement payments related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

Stericycle's Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS) organic revenues grew by 3.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and the company improved its gross profit by 150 basis points over the same period. Additionally, Stericycle has taken steps to streamline its workforce and implement cost-saving measures that are expected to generate over $35 million in savings in 2024.

President and CEO Cindy J. Miller commented on the company's strategic progress, stating,

Throughout 2023, we made strong progress executing across all of our key business priorities, most notably the ERP deployment for our U.S. Regulated Waste and Compliance Services business and portfolio optimization, as we completed eight divestitures in the year."
She also expressed optimism about leveraging the company's streamlined operations to drive future growth and profitability.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statements

For the year ended December 31, 2023, Stericycle's cash flow from operations was $243.3 million, an increase from $200.2 million in 2022. Capital expenditures for the year were slightly down at $131.3 million compared to $132.2 million in the previous year.

The balance sheet shows that Stericycle's total assets slightly increased to $5,352.6 million as of December 31, 2023, from $5,334.1 million in 2022. The company's long-term debt, net, decreased to $1,277.8 million from $1,484.0 million, reflecting its efforts to manage its debt profile effectively.

In conclusion, Stericycle Inc (SRCL, Financial) faces challenges in the form of revenue declines and operational headwinds, but its strategic initiatives and focus on cost savings may position the company for a more profitable future. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how these efforts translate into financial performance in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Stericycle Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.