Q2 2021 Aker Biomarine ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Matts Johansen - Aker BioMarine ASA - CEO



Welcome to Aker BioMarine's Q2 presentation. We'll start with me giving some comments to the report that we have published today. Then, Katrine here will take you through the financials of the quarter. And then, I'm going to take you through the outlook and the recent company development. And also, give some more deeper insight into the Superba segment, and also their performance in harvesting.



And then, we're going to have the Q&A at the end. And you can, through this teams application, put in questions. You can now already start to do that now, and then, we will answer those questions at the end of the session today.



So, with that, I'm going to start with taking you through the key comments to the report today.



So, first of all, I'm happy to report that we are back into growth for Aker BioMarine, both versus the first quarter, but also compared to the same quarter a year ago. There are several areas that are developing very positively. The brands segment is developing really strongly. The QRILL, with Q, segment, is developing