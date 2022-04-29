Q1 2022 Aker Biomarine ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / NTS GMT
Matts Johansen - Aker BioMarine ASA - CEO
Welcome to the presentation of Aker BioMarine's first quarter 2022. It's me, Matts Johansen, together with my CFO, Katrine Klaveness, that will take you to today's small session here. We will have a Q&A session at the end.
You can already now start to send e-mails with questions to [email protected]. You can also send questions during the Q&A session at the end.
I'm really happy to report that we see good growth for Aker BioMarine, both on revenues and EBITDA for the quarter, compared to last year. We have 32% growth in our brands segment, primarily driven by strong Kori sales, our own consumer brand that we sell in the main retail chains in the US, but also positive development in our private label business.
Our ingredient business is on par with last year, with good growth in the agriculture and animal health and nutrition segment and lower sales in Superba, as expected, on the back of a very strong fourth quarter last year. We're expecting good growth for Superba in the second quarter this year.
I'm also really
