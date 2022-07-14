Q2 2022 Aker Biomarine ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / NTS GMT

Matts Johansen - Aker BioMarine ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Aker BioMarine's second-quarter presentation, where myself and CFO, Katrine Klaveness will take you through the numbers from the quarter, as well as the highlights. We'll have a section at the end for Q&A, and you can already now start to email your questions at [email protected]. And I believe you will see the e-mail address at the bottom of your screen throughout the presentation as well.



I'm very pleased with the performers of the second quarter as well as the outlook for the rest of the year. Our revenue ended on par with the same quarter last year, but with significant growth from the previous quarter. Our EBITDA of $21.4 million shows good growth from the second quarter last year, as well as significant growth from the previous quarter.



I'm also happy to report positive numbers, black numbers at the bottom line, with $15 million in net profit. On the ingredients side, we experienced strong growth, both in volume and prices, for our Qrill segment; while our Superba segment's been impacted by some of those