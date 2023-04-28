Q1 2023 Aker Biomarine ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Matts Johansen - Aker BioMarine ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the first-quarter results for Aker BioMarine, wherein myself and CFO, Katrine Klaveness, will take you through the highlights and the financials from the quarter.



I'm really looking forward to present to you today good development across all segments in Aker BioMarine, resulting in $69 million in revenue for the quarter, up 22% compared to the same quarter last year. We delivered a fairly low EBITDA of $6 million and a negative net result of $17 million as expected, following high unit costs coming in from low production in the fourth quarter.



Harvesting year to date is on par with the very strong beginning of last year. And specially the ingredients segments are showing really strong sales with 46% growth in the Qrill or the animal health nutrition segment and 44% growth in the Superba segment. Brands are also delivering good results with 10% growth year over