Full Year 2019 PNE AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the analyst conference call of PNE AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Markus Lesser, CEO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Markus Lesser - PNE AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everybody. This time out of my home office, I would like to show you the numbers of the fiscal year 2019. Thank you for joining today.



Before I start with the presentation, I would like to share with you an outline of the presentation and the procedures of today's call. I will start with an overview of the operational and strategic highlights of the fiscal year 2019, followed by the status of the voluntary public takeover offer by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.



After that, I will comment on our full year figures. I will conclude my presentation with our outlook for the remainder of the year and on the strategy going forward. As always, we will then open the line for the sell-side