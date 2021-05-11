Q1 2021 PNE AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the analyst conference call of PNE AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Markus Lesser, CEO, who will lead you for this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Markus Lesser - PNE AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Also from my side, thank you for joining us today. This conference call on the results of the first quarter 2021. Before I start with the presentation, I would like to share with you an outline of the presentation and the procedures of today's call.



As usual, I will start with an overview of the operational and strategic highlights of the first quarter 2021. After that, I will comment on our financial figures. I will conclude my presentation with our outlook for the remainder of the year. As always, we will then open the line for the sell-side analysts only. All other participants will stay in listen-only mode as it is our company procedure for years. As usual, our slides that I will use can be found