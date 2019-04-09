Apr 09, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Daniel Stenslet - Arctic Securities AS, Research Division - Research Analyst
Hi, and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Daniel Stenslet. I work as an equity analyst covering E&P companies as well as renewable space for Arctic Securities.
It is my pleasure to welcome John Hamilton, CEO of Panoro Energy to our offices today, for what I believe will be a very interesting and informative discussion of the Panoro investment case.
John, good afternoon.
John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO
Good afternoon to you. And thank you for hosting here. Thank you to AX Exposure for having us as well.
Daniel Stenslet - Arctic Securities AS, Research Division - Research Analyst
I mean, I feel privileged to have you here. I've been following your company for about a year now. And it's been an exciting share price journey, for sure. I mean, there's been some ups and downs, but we can't ignore the fact that your share price is up 500%, close to that, from the trough in late 2017. So I can also briefly
Panoro Energy ASA - Special Call Transcript
Apr 09, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...