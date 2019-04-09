Panoro Energy ASA - Special Call Transcript

Apr 09, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Daniel Stenslet - Arctic Securities AS, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Daniel Stenslet. I work as an equity analyst covering E&P companies as well as renewable space for Arctic Securities.



It is my pleasure to welcome John Hamilton, CEO of Panoro Energy to our offices today, for what I believe will be a very interesting and informative discussion of the Panoro investment case.



John, good afternoon.



John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO



Good afternoon to you. And thank you for hosting here. Thank you to AX Exposure for having us as well.



Daniel Stenslet - Arctic Securities AS, Research Division - Research Analyst



I mean, I feel privileged to have you here. I've been following your company for about a year now. And it's been an exciting share price journey, for sure. I mean, there's been some ups and downs, but we can't ignore the fact that your share price is up 500%, close to that, from the trough in late 2017. So I can also briefly