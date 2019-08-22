Q2 2019 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO



Thank you, Molly, and good morning to everybody. This is John Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of Panoro Energy ASA.



If I could turn now from the cover slide to Slide #2, which is our disclaimer. I would just like to remind everybody today that today's conference call contains