Feb 22, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* John Andrew Hamilton
Panoro Energy ASA - CEO
* Qazi Qadeer
Panoro Energy ASA - CFO
* Richard Morton
Panoro Energy ASA - Technical Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Stephane Guy Patrick Foucaud
Auctus Advisors LLP, Research Division - Head of Research
* Teodor Sveen-Nilsen
Sparebank 1 Markets AS, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Panoro Energy's Fourth Quarter 2022 Trading Update and Results. I'm John Hamilton, I'm joined today by my colleagues, Qazi Qadeer, our CFO; Richard Morton, and Nigel McKim from our technical and project side of the business. And I'll be going through some slides as usual, and we'll open it up to Q&A at the end.
As a reminder, today's conference call contains
Q4 2022 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
