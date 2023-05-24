Q1 2023 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone. This is John Hamilton. Welcome to our First Quarter Results for Panoro Energy. We have a presentation which we intend to go through, just wait for that to fire up. Next slide, please. I won't read our disclaimer, but just to note our disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. As usual, we we'll be making certain statements and this disclaimer is meant to cover off on some of those things.



Next slide, please. Right. So here are our quarterly results and a few of the key things that we wanted to point out. I think this is more or less in line. We've guided on the production and on the lifting side. So I think that these are more or less in line with our guidance, with revenue of about $60 million and EBITDA of about $35 million, we ended the quarter with a net debt position of $25 million. I'll come back to that one when we talk about the balance sheet in one of the future slides because we had a rather large principal debt repayment in the period as well of about $13