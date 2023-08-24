Q2 2023 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Second Quarter Results Presentation. This is John Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of Panoro Energy ASA. I'm joined today by a number of colleagues as well, who will be available to assist with any questions that you might have following a short presentation.



As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve making certain assumptions based on the company's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances.



Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual events or results may differ materially from those projected or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. And for