Half Year 2019 Marshalls PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Martyn Coffey - Marshalls plc - CEO & Executive Director



First of all, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Marshalls 2019 Half Year Results. What I plan to do today is I will cover the highlights first and then introduce Jack who's going to go through the financial performance of the business. And then I'll come back to talk about the market and also, again, to talk about our business strategy that we launched at the Capital Markets Day in June and give you an update on the progress that we're making on that.



First of all, if you look at the results, obviously, for the half year, we're very pleased with the results, really positive. Sales up some 15%. That's broken down as 7.5% positive like-for-like and 7.5% from the acquisition of Edenhall. So obviously, in a fairly flat to negative construction market at the moment, obviously, we're pleased with how we're performing. And we'll explain today why we think we're outperforming the market in that sense.



What that's led to is, obviously, EBITDA and operating profit and PBT all going up between 14% and 15%, which you see