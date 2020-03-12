Full Year 2019 Marshalls PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Martyn Coffey - Marshalls plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. I think we're ready to start. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Marshall's 2019 review. Hopefully, for those of you here, it wasn't too difficult getting in the building today. And certainly you've had some interest hellos with everybody not sure exactly why we're supposed to do it.



In today's presentation, I'm going to start off talking about the highlights of, obviously, our financial performance last year, the detail of which is going to be covered by Jack, who'll go -- who'll take you through that. And then I'll come on and talk, obviously, about the market and give you an update on that.



This year, we're also including an update on our activities with ESG. We think the timing of that is right. And in the past, perhaps, we haven't spoken enough about it. And obviously, at the end, I'll make some comments about what our plans are concerning, obviously, the coronavirus, and before we take any questions at the end.



So performance itself, another strong year for Marshalls. You've seen 10% growth in