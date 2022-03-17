Full Year 2021 Marshalls PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Martyn Coffey - Marshalls plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Marshall's presentation of the 2021 results. It's actually the first time, I think, in 2 years since we've been able to do this in person. It's nice to actually have people to speak to as opposed to just the camera.



What I plan to do today is to, first of all, cover the highlights. Then I'm going to hand over to Justin, who's going to take us through the financial performance. I'll talk about the market and obviously give you an update on our 5-year strategy, which obviously is well underway; talk a little bit about ESG and the leadership, we think, that Marshalls bring to this area. And at the end with -- is an opportunity for questions.



We are actually online as well. So first of all, we'll take questions from the room, and then there'll be an opportunity for any -- online who wants to ask questions through the operator.



First of all, I'm going to talk, obviously, and we're going to talk today about the results, what we call the adjusted results, and this is