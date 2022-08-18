Half Year 2022 Marshalls PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Martyn Coffey - Marshalls plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Marshalls' plc's 2002 1st year results -- this is half year results basically. It's also the first time we'll be actually announcing results, which include, obviously, the Marley acquisition, which has now been part of the business for the first 2 months, certainly in the half year. My plan today is I'll cover the highlights.



And then I want to spend a little bit of time talking about the new divisional structure that we're actually reporting on for the first time, which we hope will give a bit more clarity to the results and be able to give people a better understanding of the markets where we're operating in. Then Justin will come up and cover obviously the financial performance. I'll come back and talk about the market. The key drivers in each one.



And then we have an update on our 5-year strategy, obviously, ESG. And at the end, there's an opportunity to ask whatever questions any of you would like to do. So first of all, I'll come into the results. The results are