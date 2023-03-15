Full Year 2022 Marshalls PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Martyn Coffey - Marshalls plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay, and good morning, and I'm just going to say good morning, ladies and gentlemen, but I'm faced in the room with gentlemen, but there may be some ladies online. And welcome to Marshalls' 2022 results presentation.



2022 saw us make a transformational acquisition of the Marley Group. And we've seen that group has come into Marshalls. And from our point of view, we're really pleased with what we've done. We'll obviously talk about that in some detail in a second. Despite the difficult market, we believe we've performed well. We've come out with record numbers, and we certainly believe we're well placed for when the market starts to recover, which we'll talk about, too.



The plan today is I'm going to talk about the highlights, obviously, of the year, what's happened. Then Justin is going to talk through the financial performance. I'll then come back on to talk about the market, the outlook, what we're doing strategically, obviously give an update on ESG, which we still see is absolutely critical to the business. After the