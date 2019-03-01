Full Year 2018 Amrest Holdings SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

AmRest's Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call



Michal Serwatka - AmRest Holdings SE - IR and M&A Director



Thank you, Christina. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our 2018 annual investor's teleconference.



Today, we have, as usual, following speakers during the call: Henry McGovern, for those who don't know him, Founder of AmRest and a member of Board of Directors; Mark Chandler, our Chief Financial Officer. Mark will provide details on the financial performance of AmRest in 2018; and Peter Kainder, Chief Strategy Officer. Peter will comment on the outlook for the company.



Additionally, on our end, we have the following participants: Aleksandra Tajak, who's Global Controller; and IR Team represented by Dorota Surowiec and myself.



Let's start with the presentation. After which, we will host time for questions from the audience. So now I'm going to pass it over to Henry McGovern.



