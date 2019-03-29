Mar 29, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Lukasz Wachelko - Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Head of Consumer and Industrials



Okay. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Lukasz Wachelko. I'm representing WOOD & Company. And today, I have the pleasure of moderating the call with AmRest to discuss the more recent topic of major change in the shareholder structure and the management structure of the company. AmRest is, today, presented by 2 gentlemen: Henry McGovern, the Founder of the company and departing CEO; and Mark Chandler, who is CFO and who is about to become new CEO soon in May.



Before I hand over the microphone to the speakers, I would like to thank Henry for last 14 years, it was pretty joyful journey. Okay.



So guys, Mark, Henry, the mic is yours.



Henry McGovern - AmRest Holdings SE - CEO & Member of Supervisory Board



Thank you, Lukasz. It really has been a pleasure for the last 14 years.



Yesterday, I was talking to the people in the office. And many of you know that I go by Chief Emotional Officer as opposed to