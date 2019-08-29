Half Year 2019 Amrest Holdings SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Lukasz Wachelko - Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Head of Consumer and Industrials



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Lukasz Wachelko. I'm representing WOOD & Company and today have the pleasure of moderating the call with AmRest's management. The company is being represented by Mark Chandler, the CEO; Eduardo Zamarripa, Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Kaineder, Chief Strategy Officer. And on top of it, we have also with us Global Controller, Aleksandra Tajak; and 2 IR managers, Dorota Surowiec and Robert Patrzykat.



Okay. So the -- guys, floor is yours.



Mark R. Chandler - AmRest Holdings SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Very good. Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the -- our Q2 earnings call. This is my first call as CEO. I think over the years, you've seen me in a different position as CFO, but I'm really pleased with announcing another strong quarter of sales and earning growth. We've seen on our posting, our Q2 EBITDA rose without the adjustment, 30%. And that