Q3 2019 Amrest Holdings SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Investor Teleconference summarizing the financial results for the first quarter of 2019 of AmRest. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Krzysztof Kawa, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Krzysztof Kawa - IPOPEMA Securities S.A., Research Division - Analyst



Hello, everyone. My name is Krzysztof Kawa, and I'm representing IPOPEMA Securities, and I've got the pleasure of moderating this call with AmRest management. The company is represented by Mark Chandler, the CEO; Eduardo Zamarripa, Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Kaineder, Chief Strategy Officer. We also have with us Aleksandra Tajak, Global Controller; and the IR team, represented by Dorota Surowiec and Robert Patrzykat.



So gentlemen, the floor is yours.



Mark R. Chandler - AmRest Holdings SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Krzysztof, thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank