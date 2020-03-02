Mar 02, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Presentation

Mar 02, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Mark Chandler

AmRest Holdings SE - CEO

* Eduardo Zamarippa

AmRest Holdings SE - CFO

* Peter Kaineder

AmRest Holdings SE - Chief Strategy Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Lukasz Wachelko

WOOD and Company - Analyst

* Jarrell Pens

JB Capital Markets - Analyst

* Emmanuel de Figueiredo

LBV Asset Management LLP - Analyst



=====================

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation of AmRest. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Lukasz Wachelko, WOOD and Company, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Lukasz Wachelko - WOOD and Company - Analyst



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. As announced, my name is Lukasz Wachelko, representing