Q3 2020 Amrest Holdings SE Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 12, 2020

Nov 12, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Eduardo Zamarripa

AmRest Holdings SE - CFO

* Mark R. Chandler

AmRest Holdings SE - CEO & Member of Management Board

* Peter Kaineder

AmRest Holdings SE - Chief Strategy Officer



Conference Call Participants

* Daniel Marshall

* Jean-Pascal maurice Rolandez

The L.T. FUNDS - CIO & CEO

* Lukasz Wachelko

Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Head of Consumer and Industrials



Lukasz Wachelko - Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Head of Consumer and Industrials



Good afternoon, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Lukasz Wachelko. I'm presenting Wood & Company, and today, I have a pleasure of moderating the conference call with AmRest management after they reported third quarter results and also the aim is to discuss the