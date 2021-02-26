Full Year 2020 Amrest Holdings SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Lukasz Wachelko - Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Head of Consumer and Industrials



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Lukasz Wachelko, I'm representing Wood & Company. And today, I have the pleasure of moderating the call of AmRest, which is represented by CFO, Eduardo Zamarripa; Chief Executive Officer, Mark Chandler; and Chief Strategy Officer, Peter Kaineder. And not go too long on my end, so Peter, microphone is yours.



Mark R. Chandler - AmRest Holdings SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Actually, I think I'm going to take over first.



Peter Kaineder - AmRest Holdings SE - Chief Strategy Officer



I was just thinking.



Mark R. Chandler - AmRest Holdings SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Again, good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us. I hope you and your families are doing well. I was probably -- actually about a year ago, exactly a year ago, during our 2019 year-end earnings call that we first