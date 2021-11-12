Nov 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Lukasz Wachelko - Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Head of Consumer and Industrials
Thank you very much. Well, as said, my name is Lukasz Wachelko. I'm representing WOOD & Company. And today, I have again the pleasure of moderating the quarterly call with AmRest. The company is represented by CFO, Eduardo Zamarripa; and also Chief of IR, Santiago Aguilera.
I wouldn't steal too much of their time. Guys, the floor is yours.
Eduardo Zamarripa - AmRest Holdings SE - CFO
Thank you, Lukasz. And thank you, Melissa. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. I hope that you and your families are doing well.
Today, we will present the third quarter results of AmRest. I will introduce an overview of where we currently stand from a global perspective. And next, Santiago will lead you to the main financial figures.
Let me provide you with a few highlights from the quarter that you can find in Slide #2. AmRest continues to consolidate as a leading European restaurant operator focused on worldwide
Q3 2021 Amrest Holdings SE Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...