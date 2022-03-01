Full Year 2021 Amrest Holdings SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Luis Comas - AmRest Holdings SE - CEO



Hi. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. I hope that you and your families are doing all well. As you know, my name is Luis Comas. I joined AmRest as the Brand President of La Tagliatella, and in April, I was appointed CEO of AmRest. I have spent my entire professional life, already more than 30 years, in the retail and restaurant industry, with management positions in Europe and Middle East in brands such as Burger King, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC, as a General Manager of (inaudible) . Today, I'm truly honored to have the opportunity to present AmRest's annual results for the financial year 2021, and to share with you our expectations for 2022.



AmRest is Europe's leading restaurant operator with a portfolio of 2,436 restaurants in 25