Q4 2022 Amrest Holdings SE Earnings Call Transcript

Lukasz Wachelko - Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Head of Consumer and Industrials



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm representing Wood & Company, and I have, again, the pleasure of moderating the call with AmRest to discuss the results of the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. We have a greater representation on the company side today.



The CEO with us, Luis Comas; CFO, Eduardo Zamarripa; and Santiago Camarero, Chief Strategy and IR.



Guys, not to take much of your time, the mic is yours. Thank you.



Luis Comas - AmRest Holdings SE - CEO



Thank you, Lukasz. This is Luis Comas. I'm AmRest CEO. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. I hope that you and your families are doing well. And today, I'm truly honored to present the full year 2022 results for AmRest and also share our expectations for 2023.



As usual, let us start with an update regarding our presence on brands in Slide #2, please. As you know, well, AmRest is Europe's leading restaurant operator with a portfolio of over 2,340