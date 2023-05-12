Q1 2023 Amrest Holdings SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Lukasz Wachelko. I'm representing WOOD & Company. And today I have the pleasure of moderating the call with AmRest after the very decent results of the first quarter of this year. The company is being represented by CFO, Mr. Eduardo Zamarripa, and by Chief of IR, Mr. Santiago Aguilera. Guys, not to use too much of the time of your, the mic is yours.



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us in AmRest's First Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. Let's start with an update regarding our presence and brands in Slide 2. As you