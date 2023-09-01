Half Year 2023 Amrest Holdings SE Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 01, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the AmRest Q2 H1 2023 Results. My name is Nadia, and I will be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Lukasz Wachelko from WOOD & Co. Lukasz, please go ahead.



Lukasz Wachelko - Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Head of Consumer and Industrials



Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Lukasz Wachelko. I'm presenting Wood & Company. And again, I have a pleasure of moderating the call with AmRest after the -- results. The company is being represented by CFO, Eduardo Zamarripa; and IR, Santiago Camarero. Let me start with congratulations on the results because I believe especially on the cost side, they were really great, but not to take much of your time. The mic is yours.



Eduardo Zamarripa Escamilla - AmRest Holdings SE - CFO



Thank you, Lukasz. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us in AmRest's Second Quarter of 2023 Results Presentations. As usual, let's start with