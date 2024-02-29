Feb 29, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 29, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Martin Tolcachir

Distribuidora InteDistribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion S A - Global CEO

* Guillaume Gras

Distribuidora InteDistribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion S A - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Editor



=====================

Martin Tolcachir Distribuidora InteDistribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion S A-Global CEO



Good morning. Welcome, to Group DIA's 2023 results presentation. I am Martin talkative, Global CEO, and I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Dion Kara, for his first presentation of the Group's results. Thank you for joining us for this event. We will start the presentation with a strategic update, and we will review the company's operational and financial performance in 2023.



To conclude, we will discuss the outlook for the current financial year. After this, we will open a Q&A session to answer any