Feb 29, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Martin Tolcachir
Distribuidora InteDistribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion S A - Global CEO
* Guillaume Gras
Distribuidora InteDistribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion S A - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Editor
=====================
Martin Tolcachir Distribuidora InteDistribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion S A-Global CEO
Good morning. Welcome, to Group DIA's 2023 results presentation. I am Martin talkative, Global CEO, and I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Dion Kara, for his first presentation of the Group's results. Thank you for joining us for this event. We will start the presentation with a strategic update, and we will review the company's operational and financial performance in 2023.
To conclude, we will discuss the outlook for the current financial year. After this, we will open a Q&A session to answer any
Q4 2023 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 29, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
