Q4 2020 Suominen Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Emilia Peltola - Suominen Oyj - VP, Communications & IR



Good day, and welcome to Suominen's Q4 and full year 2020 result publication. My name is Emilio Peltola, and I'm heading Suominen's Communication and Investor Relations. Today, our President and CEO, Petri Helsky; and CFO, Toni Tamminen will present the results. And after the presentation, there is time for questions. So, Petri, please.



Petri Helsky - Suominen Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you. So good morning, everyone. We have the agenda and I propose we move to the first actual slide.



So Suominen had a record year in 2020, both when it comes to net sales and profitability. Our net sales increased by 11.5%, and we reached a sales of EUR459 million, which compares with EUR411 million the year before.



Our EBIT improved significantly to EUR39.5 million. In 2019, we had made an EBITDA of EUR8.1 million. The cash flow was strong and totaled EUR57 million. The year before, it was on the level of EUR30 million. And the Board of Directors proposes to the AGM a dividend of EUR0.10 per