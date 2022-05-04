Q1 2022 Suominen Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Emilia Peltola - Suominen Oyj - VP, Corporate Communications, IR, & Sustainability



Good day and welcome to Suominen's Q1 result publication. Today, our President and CEO, Petri Helsky; and CFO, Toni Tamminen, will present the result. And after the presentation, there is time for questions. Petri, please.



Petri Helsky - Suominen Oyj - President & CEO



Thanks, Emilia. Yes, welcome also on my behalf. The first quarter of this year was a difficult for Suominen as we had expected. Our net sales were EUR110 million, and the comparable EBITDA was EUR3.3 million, so significantly lower than in the comparison period.



Cash flow from operations was minus EUR2.7 million, and due to the business environment, which has further, let's say, become more challenging after the Russian invasion in Ukraine, resulted in us updating our outlook for the year.



If we then have a closer look at the financials. Toni, please.



Toni Tamminen - Suominen Oyj - CFO



Good morning also on my behalf. So as Petri said, sales were