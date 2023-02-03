Full Year 2022 Suominen Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Emilia Peltola - Suominen Corporation - VP, Communications & IR



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Suominen's Q4 and full-year 2022 results publication. My name is Emilia Peltola and I'm heading Suominen's Communications and Investor Relations. Today, our Interim President and CEO, Klaus Korhonen, and CFO, Toni Tamminen will present the result. And after the presentation, there is time for question. So please, Klaus. The floor is yours.



Klaus Korhonen - Suominen Corporation - Interim President & CEO



Thank you, Emilia. So this is Klaus Korhonen, as the Interim President and CEO of the company. Let's start with a snapshot through the year '22 after which Toni can then elaborate on the financials.



Our net sales in '22 were EUR493.3 million. Our comparable EBITDA was EUR15.3 million and cash flow from the operations totaled EUR14 million. And the Board of Directors decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR0.10 per share would be paid. But that's in a nutshell. So Toni, would you please then continue on the financial