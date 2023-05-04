Q1 2023 Suominen Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Emilia Peltola - Suominen Corporation - VP, Corporate Communications, IR & Sustainability



Good day, and welcome to Suominen's Q1 2023 results publication. My name is Emilia Peltola, and I'm heading Suominen's Communications and Investor Relations. And today here with me are our new President and CEO, Tommi BjÃ¶rnman, and Interim CFO, Sirpa Koskinen.



As usual after the presentation, there is time for questions and answers. And before Tommi will start the presentation, I ask you to say a few words about yourself.



Tommi BjÃ¶rnman - Suominen Corporation - President & CEO



Okay. Good morning, everybody, and welcome also on my behalf for this -- my first review after 35 days in the company. Just a few words about my experience. I have been roughly 30 years in the industry, and if we want to be very specific, more than 25 years in nonwovens. And my background a little bit is something that the longest assignment or work what had is -- of course, I was shy of 17 years with Ahlstrom and my two latest assignments where I was 4.5 years