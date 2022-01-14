Jan 14, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to all of you. And as you have seen in our press release this morning, we have decided to organize this webcast in order to present in more details to Donesta top line efficacy results. My name is Benoit Mathieu, Investor Relations Officer, and I'm joining the room by our CEO, Leon Van Rompay; Graham Dixon, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Jean-Michel Foidart, our Chief Business Officer.



This webcast is recorded and will be accessible later today on Mithra's website. I would like to remind you that this webcast is covered by the disclaimer on Slide 2 of this presentation. The format of today