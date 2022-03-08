Mar 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Mithra Full Year Results 2021 Conference Call. My name is Jeff, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Mr. Benoit Mathieu, Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's call. Thank you.



Benoit Mathieu - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA - Group IR Manager



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Mithra's Full Year Results 2021. My name is Benoit Mathieu, Group Investor Relations Manager. Thank you all for dialing into this conference call and for being with us for the presentation. I am joined in the room by our CEO, Mr. Leon Van Rompay; Mr. Christophe Marechal, CFO; Mr. Graham Dixon, Chief Scientific Officer; and Mr. Jean-Manuel Fontaine, Chief Business Officer.



This webcast is recorded, and the replay will be accessible later today on Mithra's website.



I would like to remind you that this webcast is covered by the disclaimer on Slide 2 of the presentation. The format of today's call will be as follows. A brief introduction will be given by